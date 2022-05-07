Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.82 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $22.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,194.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,167. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,182.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,320.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 177.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

