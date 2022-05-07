Bonhill Group’s (BONH) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON BONH opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. Bonhill Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.16 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.65 ($0.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.69.

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

In related news, insider Laurie Benson purchased 48,902 shares of Bonhill Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,890.20 ($6,108.93).

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, data and analytics, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.