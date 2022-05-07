BMO Capital Markets Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$25.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities cut MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.95.

MEG stock opened at C$20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.66. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.57 and a 52 week high of C$22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.8910929 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total transaction of C$327,521.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,794.17. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$321,882.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$263,656.82. Insiders have sold a total of 285,332 shares of company stock worth $5,017,674 over the last 90 days.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

