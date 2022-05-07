BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NYSE BMTX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 36,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,004. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BM Technologies by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

