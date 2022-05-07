Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Hits $0.79

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00198812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00203677 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00469908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00039379 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,531.24 or 1.96539733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

