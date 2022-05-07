BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $628.62. The stock had a trading volume of 725,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $706.93 and a 200-day moving average of $817.94. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $610.00 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

