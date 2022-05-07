Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Black Hills updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.61. 461,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,853. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 404,234 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Black Hills by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 487,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Black Hills by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

