BitCoal Price Reaches $0.0035 (COAL)

BitCoal (COAL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $15,947.79 and $96.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.19 or 0.00578749 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

