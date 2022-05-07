Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Shares Up 1.9%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.58. 9,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 160,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Biotricity in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Get Biotricity alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Biotricity ( OTCMKTS:BTCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Biotricity in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biotricity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biotricity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

About Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.