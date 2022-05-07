BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 1,216 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.
BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (BLRDF)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.