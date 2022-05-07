Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.48.

Shares of BILL traded down $31.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,613,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,938. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.53. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $109.09 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total value of $298,138.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bill.com by 538.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $934,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

