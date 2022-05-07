BiFi (BIFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15,341.00

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. BiFi has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $15,341.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00157844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00337308 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00040889 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

