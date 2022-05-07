Belt Finance Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $9.94 million and $137,003.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00236168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00205770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.99 or 0.00472547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039320 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,856.78 or 1.96969957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

