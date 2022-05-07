Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Trading Up 3.9%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating) was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 264,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 267,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$41.74 million and a PE ratio of -100.00.
About Bell Copper (CVE:BCU)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Bell Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.