Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Trading Up 3.9%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating) was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 264,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 267,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$41.74 million and a PE ratio of -100.00.

About Bell Copper (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

