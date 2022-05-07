Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDX stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $257.97. 2,098,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,795. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.15.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.