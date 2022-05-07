Beam Price Reaches $0.24 (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Beam has a total market cap of $26.84 million and $3.82 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00100957 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 113,366,360 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.