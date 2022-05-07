Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €112.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($117.89) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($103.16) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($89.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($142.11) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.67 ($109.12).

ETR:BMW opened at €79.06 ($83.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €77.43 and its 200-day moving average is €86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($105.71). The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

