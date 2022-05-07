Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Takes $91,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 676,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,366,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,562,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 187,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,819. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.08 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.36.

