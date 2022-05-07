Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 311 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,899,000. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 959,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,054,000 after acquiring an additional 77,667 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 750,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,848,000 after acquiring an additional 56,452 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 466,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTM traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,603. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $59.08.

