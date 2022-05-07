Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,682 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,419. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $350.99 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

