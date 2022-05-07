Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,659. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.03.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

