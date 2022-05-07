Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 592 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 466.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 158,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,965 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,103,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,517,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,664. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $153.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.