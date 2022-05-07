Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,776,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116,007 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $324,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

BAX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,174,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,446. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

