Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Issues Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLD stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,759,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,862,486. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 375,498 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,166 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 53,264 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.