Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.67. 75,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,582. The company has a market cap of $560.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $86.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBSI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.
About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
