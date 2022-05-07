Barings LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Barings LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.29. 3,910,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,540. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.50. The firm has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

