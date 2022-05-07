Barings LLC Has $870,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 97.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 42.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Shares of ADI traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $156.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.89. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

