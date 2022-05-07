Barings LLC Has $734,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,333,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average is $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

