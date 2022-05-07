Barings LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Barings LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,744,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 208,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in AT&T by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 147,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Shares of T traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 51,506,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,535,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

