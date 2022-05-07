Barings LLC Acquires 73,824 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 165.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,824 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Amcor by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 267,383 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after buying an additional 125,211 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,675,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668,948. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

