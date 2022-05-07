Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.37) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 117.60 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.26).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hays’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($12,929.42).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

