Barclays Raises BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €64.30

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from €62.30 ($65.58) to €64.30 ($67.68) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNPQY. UBS Group decreased their price target on BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($73.26) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($78.95) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($71.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

