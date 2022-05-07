Barclays Cuts South32 (LON:S32) Price Target to GBX 250

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on S32. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.75) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($4.00) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

LON S32 opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.14. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.50 ($3.83).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

