Barclays Boosts Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Price Target to 36.00

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $3.28.
About Aker Solutions ASA (Get Rating)
