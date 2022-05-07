Barclays Boosts Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Price Target to 36.00

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

