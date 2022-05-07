Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €74.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.80 ($62.95) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.25 ($65.53).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA:DPW opened at €38.98 ($41.03) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($43.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.85.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.