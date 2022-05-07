Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,807,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,700,000 after buying an additional 51,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. 50,426,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,769,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $302.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

