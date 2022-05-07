Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00.

BLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.94.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.91. 4,294,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,114. Ball has a 52 week low of $70.33 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.58.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $817,766,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,303,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after buying an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after buying an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.