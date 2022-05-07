Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Finally, Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $82,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. StockNews.com cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

BLL stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.58. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $70.33 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

