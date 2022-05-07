Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $691.40.

CHTR stock opened at $459.77 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $539.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $605.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

