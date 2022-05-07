Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €95.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($87.37) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NEM stock opened at €65.26 ($68.69) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €90.66. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €54.64 ($57.52) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($122.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.14.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

