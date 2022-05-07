Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $141.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azenta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.58 million and the highest is $142.60 million. Azenta posted sales of $286.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Azenta will report full-year sales of $588.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $589.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $687.47 million, with estimates ranging from $684.94 million to $690.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Azenta.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azenta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AZTA stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.17. 508,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,771. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Azenta has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $124.79.

About Azenta (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azenta (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.