Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Boosted by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 146.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $193.77 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.19 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

