Aurox (URUS) Market Cap Achieves $24.23 Million

Aurox (URUS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Aurox has a market cap of $24.23 million and $699,675.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for about $46.42 or 0.00132543 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aurox alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,065.07 or 1.00115369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00099121 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.