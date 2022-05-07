AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 57.96% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of AEYE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.93. 34,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.17. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AudioEye by 23,684.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AudioEye by 2,094.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in AudioEye by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

