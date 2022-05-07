Atico Mining (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Shares Down 4.8%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 10,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 30,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Atico Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATCMF)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.