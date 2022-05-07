Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATER. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Aterian has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aterian will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aterian by 327.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aterian by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aterian by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 172,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aterian by 81.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 129,476 shares during the period. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

