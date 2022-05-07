Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,850 at Royal Bank of Canada

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($26.23) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.73) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,436.67 ($30.44).

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,588 ($19.84) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,670.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,854.20. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.27) and a one year high of GBX 2,389 ($29.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In related news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.49) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($42,873.20).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

