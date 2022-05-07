ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASGN. TheStreet cut ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America began coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of ASGN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ASGN has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $131.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

