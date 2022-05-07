Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.73% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $256,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.48. The company had a trading volume of 944,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,684. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

