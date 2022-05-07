Argon One Day Trading Volume Tops $54,021.00 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. Argon has a market capitalization of $437,328.62 and $54,021.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00192278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00199441 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00473879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00039467 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,095.98 or 2.00530641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,565,310 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

